In partnership with the Greater Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce and Greenbrier County Convention and Visitors Bureau, the city of White Sulphur Springs invites the community to participate in an innovative event on Thursday.
From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., a “virtual happy hour” will feature community leaders, stakeholders and volunteers sharing brief news reports about the Spa City via the online platform Zoom.
Speakers will be limited to two minutes each to share news about volunteer projects, youth sports, educational advancements, addiction recovery initiatives and more. Political presentations will not be permitted.
Those who wish to speak or obtain additional information about this event may contact the Chamber of Commerce’s executive director, Ashley Vickers, by emailing info@greenbrierwvchamber.org or calling 304-645-2818.
Members of the community who don’t wish to speak but want to observe the video conference will find the Zoom link on the Chamber’s website, www.greenbrierwvchamber.org, or on its Facebook page.
