To start the weekend, The Mistletoe Market will open at 10 a.m. Saturday and last all day at Midland Trail Park. This market will feature many local craftsman and vendors. At 5 p.m. Saturday the annual Christmas Parade will kick off with the Greenbrier East High School marching band.
Sunday evening at 7 p.m., Lee Gillespie will give a special Evening of Christmas Music for the Pipe Organ at Emmanuel United Methodist Church.
Gillespie has been playing organ and piano for some 65 years. This will be his retirement concert after his long career in music and theater. His talents have spanned the globe. He is perhaps best remembered as band director at Lewisburg High School and then the first band director at Greenbrier East. He also was an actor and music director at The Tent and Original Barn Summer Theater, which were the original foundation for The Greenbrier Valley Theater. In the '70s New York was calling and then Washington, D.C. Brazil was one of his last musical direction projects.
For the past seven years, Gillespie has been playing organ at Emmanuel United Methodist Church in White Sulphur.