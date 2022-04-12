The White Sulphur Springs Rotary Club and Road Hogs are sponsoring a barbecue lunch to benefit the White Sulphur Springs Public Library.
The fundraiser will be held Thursday, April 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with pick up at the front of the brewery.
The luncheon will include pork barbecue, baked beans, coleslaw, aroll and dessert for $12.
Prepaid orders can be placed at the library, with White Sulphur Springs Rotary Club members, or library board members until Wednesday, April 20. Checks should be made out to the WSS Rotary Club.
For further information please call 304-536-1171.