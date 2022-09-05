White Sulphur Springs Public Library planning book sale Sept. 10

The White Sulphur Springs Public Library will be hosting a book sale, made possible through community contributions, on Saturday, Sept. 10, starting at 10 a.m. in conjunction with the Fresh Water Folk Festival at the White Sulphur Springs National Fish Hatchery.
There will be children’s books, vintage books, barely used best sellers and more. This sale will include teacher guides, Scholastic books and other beginning reading books plus a large selection of books by local author James E. Martin. Also, there will be a variety of books and audio books by best-selling authors like John Grisham and James Patterson.
Hardbacks will sell for $2 and paperbacks and audio books for $1 each. All proceeds will go to support the library. Any materials left after 3 p.m. will be reduced.
If the weather is accommodating, the book sale will be at the National Fish Hatchery in White Sulphur Springs. If the weather is rainy, the book sale will take place inside the library at 344 Main St. W.
