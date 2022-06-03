White Sulphur festival to celebrate rebirth from flood

A music and arts festival the weekend of June 17-18 is being pitched as a celebration of the rebirth of White Sulphur Springs six years after devastating floods rolled through the community.
A joint production among Cross Creek Hospitality, 50 East, The Schoolhouse Hotel, and White Sulphur Springs Rotary, the Dry Creek Music & Arts Festival will include live music, art, local food, spirits, and brews, and activities for the kids along Main Street.
“This rebirth is the shining example of what can be accomplished with cross-sector collaboration,” a press release from organizers stated. "With businesses, local government officials, philanthropists, and volunteers all working towards a common goal, the community has been transformed."
The weekend festival includes concerts and events as follows:
Friday, June 17 – The Schoolhouse Hotel is hosting its official dedication ceremony at 10 a.m. The group will celebrate the transformation of the former White Sulphur Springs High School into what organizers are calling "the world’s only fully accessible boutique hotel." The property includes The Varsity Club and The Rooftop dining experiences, as well as private event rental spaces such as The Ballroom.
At 6:30 p.m., the Gum Store Studios Krewe will kick off a New Orleans style Second Line Parade at their spot on Gum Street. People are invited to join the parade in front of The Schoolhouse Hotel. Led by Grammy-winning Rebirth Brass Band, the party moves to Big Draft Brewing’s Main Stage to kick off the festival. Rebirth Brass Band takes the stage at 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 18 – Starting at 7 a.m., Joey Miller has gathered a crew to clean up downtown creeks. Breakfast for volunteers is provided by Mountain Steer Meat Company and Big Draft Brewing. To sign up, reach out. Or just show up that morning ready to do some cleaning.
Main Street between the lights shuts down from noon to 6 p.m. Artists and local artisans are invited to sell and exhibit their wares on Artisan Road on Main Street. Painters, potters, designers, street performers, and artists of all kinds are welcome. Exhibits open at 1 p.m. The event will also host the Smooth Ambler Whiskey Wagon, Big Draft’s Banger Burrito’s, Mountain Steer Meat Company’s burger truck, and more.
At noon at the 50 East Stage, Stillwater Hum opens the show, followed by Nathan Seldomridge and the Whistlepig Rodeo. From 2 to 4 p.m., Field Day kicks off on The Schoolhouse Hotel lawn. Bring the kids for bouncy houses, balloon animals, face painting and more.
At 5 p.m., Artisan Road will close and the Big Draft Brewing Main Stage will open, kicking off with Wayne Graham, followed by Wolfpen Branch at 7 p.m. Headlining the festival is John R. Miller, whom Tyler Childers calls “a well-travelled wordsmith mapping out the world he’s seen, three chords at a time.” He takes the stage at 9 p.m.
Sunday, June 19 – Shamarr Allen takes the stage at Big Draft Brewing’s Cross Creek on Main at 8 p.m.
For artists who want to showcase their work, reservations are available to drycreekmaf@gmail.com.