A waterline project that extends from Raleigh to Summers County is expected to be underway this fall.
Raleigh County Commissioner Dave Tolliver said he’s been told that the White Oak Waterline extension project soon will be “turning dirt.”
“This water project, I've been told hopefully, within the next few months they will actually start putting this in after about three years,” Tolliver said during a commission meeting Tuesday morning. “Water projects usually take three years, sewer projects four and a half, so this one here is about ready to go lay pipe.”
The White Oak Waterline extension project is a $1.3 million project aimed at providing approximately 19,750 linear feet of public water service to residents from Cool Ridge to the Summers County line.
The funds for this project are coming from the abandoned mine land funding and was initially announced in May 2020.
During their regular meeting Tuesday, commissioners also approved a drawdown of $21,815 for the White Oak Waterline project.
• • •
In other business, commissioners approved two items that relate to the upcoming general election.
• The first election-related item approved was an emergency ballot policy which Tammy Richardson, the chief elections officer for the Raleigh County Clerk’s Office, said is done prior to every election.
“It just says that if somebody is stuck in the hospital or somewhere and can't come out and vote that we’ll go to the hospital if they request,” Richardson said.
Commissioners also approved several changes to redistricting, precincts and polling locations.
These changes were initially brought before the commission in June to allow time for the public to make comments. Richardson said she received no public comment to the proposed changes.
She added that the changes are minor and help clean up some of the issues with redistricting which were discovered during the May primary election.
• Commissioners approved a budget revision for the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office. Billy Michael, the county assistant administrator, explained that the sheriff’s office is asking for $33,897 in reimbursement funds to be placed in the materials and supply line item of their budget in order to purchase new equipment for the gymnasium being built at their new location.
Tolliver said the reimbursement funds are from local businesses and organizations that pay the county when officers with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office are used for various task forces or for security and support.
• Commissioners approved the hiring of William Joseph Crist for the position of Raleigh County fire coordinator.
• Commissioners approved the adoption of updated building codes to fall in line with recent changes made at the state level.
The following changes are included in the updated building code ordinance:
Codes for building (IBC), plumbing (IPC), mechanical (IMC), fuel gas (IFGC) and existing building (IEBC) will be updated from the 2015 to 2018 code cycle.
The energy conservation code (IECC) will be updated from the 2009 to the 2015 code cycle.
The commercial energy code (ANSI/ASHRAE/IESNA) will be updated from the 2010 to the 2013 code cycle.
The national electric code (NFPA 70, NEC) will be updated from the 2017 to the 2020 code cycle.
The NFPA life safety code will be updated from the 2018 to the 2021 code cycle.
The residential code (IRC) will be updated to the 2018 code cycle but will not include chapter 11.
The standards for accessibility code (ICC/ANSIA117.1) will be updated to the 2017 code cycle.
The ISPSC will be updated to the 2018 code cycle.
Anyone with questions regarding these changes can contact the Raleigh County Code Enforcement Department at 304-255-9388.
• Commissioners approved the reappointment of Dave Gentry to the Deputy Sheriff Civil Service Commission.
