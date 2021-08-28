Life has a way of taking you where you need to be. That was the message that Andy Tanner, D.O., a 1999 WVSOM graduate, shared with first-year students during the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine’s (WVSOM) annual Convocation and White Coat Ceremony on Saturday.
The ceremony marks the beginning of the Class of 2025’s commitment to the osteopathic medical profession and a life of health care service.
For medical professionals and medical students, the white coat has great symbolism.
“One of the things I learned was that back in the 1800s, physicians actually wore black coats, which signified their solemn and serious work,” Tanner said in his keynote speech, providing historical context to the white coat.
"Today, we think of the White Coat Ceremony as your induction and rite of passage into the medical community and a symbol of professionalism and your commitment to the values of being a physician — humanism, compassion, leadership and a devotion to the well-being of others.”
WVSOM President James W. Nemitz, Ph.D., told students the white coat comes with responsibilities and obligations to the community, as well as pride in representing WVSOM.
Tanner knows firsthand what it’s like to be committed to medicine. He shared a story about remaining humble after he was initially turned down from medical school.
“I was one of the last few people admitted to my class and I know my life could have been much different, but there was a path, and I was open to it and I believed in myself and my abilities,” the family medicine physician said. “I want all of you to believe in yourself, your abilities and find the silver lining in all that you do and in all of the people you meet along the way."
Tanner also told students to be open to the idea that they are at WVSOM for a reason.
“Life brought us here and you never know where it might take you. You might find yourself speaking at the White Coat Ceremony in 20 years,” he said.
Tanner is board certified in family medicine and addiction medicine. He completed a family medicine residency at Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC) and joined the faculty of the West Virginia University School of Medicine Charleston Division in 2002. He has been program director of the CAMC Family Medicine Residency Program since 2007. In 2019, he was named Family Doctor of the Year by the West Virginia Academy of Family Physicians.
The White Coat Ceremony also included brief messages from WVSOM Board of Governors Chair Robert Holstein, D.O., and WVSOM Alumni Association President Robert Olexo, D.O.