Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Everett Frazier announced an update Thursday morning to the statewide mainframe outage affecting many of DMV's services.
"I am happy to report that customers may now take advantage of our online services portal at dmv.wv.gov to do two of our most popular and requested transactions: vehicle registration renewal and driver's license renewal,” Frazier said via a press release. "Additionally, these two services are available at all of our kiosk locations across the state."
DMV will continue to provide updates on their website as they become available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.