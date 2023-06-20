Dr. Mark Harris, the former chairman of the West Virginia Republican Party who was also dismissed from the Beckley VA Medical Center, was reprimanded by a state medical board and had to take a professional boundaries course because of “unprofessional conduct” with a female patient.
Harris, who served as party chairman from March 2021 until being pushed out in June 2022, has completed the boundaries training required by the medical licensing board, according to a filing this spring.
Harris’s tenure at West Virginia’s dominant political party structure was controversial from beginning to end, but the specific allegation about his interaction with a female patient recently became public through the filings of the West Virginia Board of Medicine.
https://wvmetronews.com/2023/06/20/while-doctor-was-wv-gop-chairman-medical-officials-scrutinized-his-behavior-toward-female-patient/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.