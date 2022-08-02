Two Woodrow Wilson High School students are continuing to make progress raising funds for planned improvements to the wetlands area at the front of their school.
On Tuesday, in front of the high school’s wetlands area, incoming sophomores Ram Asaithambi and Thomas Spencer were presented with a $6,000 check from Sen. Rollan Roberts, R-Raleigh, for the project.
“On behalf of Governor Jim Justice and the West Virginia State Legislature, it is my honor to present to you a local economic development assistance grant that you've been awarded from the West Virginia Senate,” Roberts said. “We're very proud of you guys, proud of the students taking ownership.”
Roberts said he has been working to secure these funds for the wetlands project since February after first meeting with Asaithambi and Spencer at the capitol and hearing about the project.
“Your initiative is being rewarded,” said Roberts to the high school students. “You’re learning that if you’ll come up with some good projects, people will get behind you.”
While the project has grown in scale since it was initially announced earlier in the year, the goal is to transform the wetlands area at the front of the school into a place that can be utilized by the school as well as the community, Asaithambi said.
“Since starting this, it has been a community project and being recognized by our government, our great representatives there, it feels like this is greater than us and helps us continue to make that our core value ... We’re happy and we’re so confident now that we have government support and it’s really helping us propel with more confidence into the future,” Asaithambi said.
The first phase of this project, which the two students have now secured enough funds to move forward with, will include a boardwalk which will extend for more than 100 feet into the former pond, which was recently drained after the overabundance of geese feces made it a health hazard.
At the end of this walkway will be an outdoor classroom, which will measure 30 feet on all four sides.
To date, the pair have raised more than $30,000 from local and state entities.
"This all started with a small idea, small fundraiser and it’s just hard to believe that it’s completely taken off,” Spencer said. “I’m just excited to see where the journey takes us and I’m grateful for people like Sen. Rollan Roberts who are willing to help students in their goals and community projects.”
To follow along with the wetland project progress, follow the2025eagles on Instagram.
Donations for this project are being accepted at Woodrow Wilson High School. Donations can be sent to 400 Stanaford Road, Beckley, WV 25801, with the memo “The WWHS Wetland Project.”
