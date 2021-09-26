Ashton Brown thought she might want a career in the military and that maybe the Future Leaders Program at Westside High would give her some insight.
“I knew Jim Cook,” she said, adding that he had taken photos of sporting events in which she’d been involved.
Cook, who retired from the Air Force in 2008, serves as the program instructor.
“I’d always wanted to go into the military, and I thought this would give me a little background before I made the commitment,” said Brown, who is a senior at Westside High School.
Similar to the Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC), the West Virginia Future Leaders Program (FLP) is a high school leadership curriculum designed to not only instill leadership skills but also promote good citizenship, foster academic excellence, and teach life skills such as healthy lifestyles, financial literacy, career direction, along with numerous others.
In cooperation with the schools, the National Guard designs the curriculum, which also includes military topics such as map reading and land navigation, history, drill and ceremony, hierarchy and rank, and fitness, among others.
Instructors are veterans, trained and employed by the West Virginia Military Authority.
Brown signed up for the class as a sophomore.
“I fell in love with it,” she said.
Recognizing her leadership skills, Cook recently promoted her to captain, which puts her in charge of all 96 students enrolled in the program this year.
It is the highest honor a student can earn in the program, Cook explained.
“I induct one senior every year to be the captain,” Cook said.
Just as with military hierarchy, Brown has four lieutenants who serve under her, Cook said.
Every student in the program can earn a rank, but it is earned and not all students do it, he emphasized.
Last year, Brown could not take the class due to scheduling conflicts during the regular school day, Cook noted, but she spent more time on FLP projects than a lot of the students who were enrolled in the class.
Community projects are a big part of the program, Brown said, and she has participated in several since joining the program.
The students have built rockets, assisted with the Wyoming County Veterans Memorial in Oceana, created a book naming all the veterans from the county, and conducted flag retirement ceremonies.
Currently, the students are working on a grant to fund the construction of a fishing pier at R.D. Bailey Lake Campground for disabled veterans as well as trying to select a name for it, she said.
The students also assist with distributing food to needy families from an area food bank, which trucks the food into the county.
Additionally, they place flags on the graves of veterans at Palm Memorial Gardens each Memorial Day and Veterans Day.
“(The program) gets kids engaged in the community,” Brown said. “It gets them ready for the world outside school.”
Brown believes a good leader is someone who is willing to help other students and whom fellow students can look up to.
“You have to look after your people. You should be willing to get your hands dirty with them,” she emphasized.
“You should be willing to do everything you ask them to do.”
As she nears graduation, Brown has changed her mind about joining the military. Instead, she has decided to pursue a degree in conservation or wildlife management but hasn’t selected a college as yet. Because she loves both the outdoors and animals, Brown thinks either pursuit would be a better fit for her.
As for the Future Leaders Program, Brown believes it has provided her and the other students with invaluable experiences as well as skills that will serve them beyond the classroom and into the real world.