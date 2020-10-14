OCEANA – It is now easier to locate a specific brick in the Wyoming County Veterans Memorial thanks to the efforts of the Westside High School Future Leaders Program students.
The students presented an alphabetized listing of the veterans represented on the bricks to Denny Lester, Bill Elkins, and Kyle Meredith, representing the Veterans Support Group, Wednesday afternoon.
The Veterans Memorial project was spearheaded by the Veterans Support Group in partnership with the Disabled American Veterans, Mullens American Legion Post, and Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Elkins also presented the students with a plaque to show the Veterans Support Group's appreciation for their work on the book.
Also during the ceremonies, Erica Cline, a student in the class, was presented a certificate, by retired Army Sgt. Maj. Deborah Patterson, Future Leaders Program manager, in recognition of her “can do and get it done” attitude.
The alphabetized book is available in the weather-proof case, at the entrance to the memorial, that also holds the visitors' sign-in log.
Students spent just over 72 hours, spaced over a week and a half, to organize the names on the 1,034 bricks, explained Jim Cook, class instructor.
The West Virginia National Guard's Future Leaders Program (FLP) is a multi-year secondary schools curriculum designed to develop leadership skills, build responsible citizenship, reinforce life skills, promote healthy lifestyles, foster academic excellence, encourage community service, while teaching military history and knowledge. Curriculum is taught by veterans who are trained and employed by the West Virginia Military Authority.
Elkins suggested the project, Cook said, then Cook let the students decide if they would take on the project.
With Westside High students and staff quarantined at the time, Cook noted the students worked on the project from their homes on their own time.
They used photos of the bricks and communicated with one another through message boards and the class' private Facebook page to complete the project, he said.
Riley Costello, a Westside High graduate now attending Concord University, then proofread the work as part of her required Bonner Scholarship community service hours, Cook noted.
To use the book, memorial visitors locate the veteran's name in the book, then they are directed to a specific location, such as D-13. The location letters and numbers are engraved on bricks in the memorial panels, making it easy for visitors to find them.
Both Elkins and Lester, who serves as project chairman of the ongoing memorial project, noted that members of the Veterans Support Group get calls all the time asking where specific bricks are located.
“And we don't know where all the bricks are,” Elkins said with a laugh.
Lester also noted that the visitors log includes people from across West Virginia as well as from Ohio, Kentucky, Texas, and Illinois.
Additionally, road signs noting the location of the memorial have been erected on W.Va. 10 at both ends of Oceana, Lester said.
Backed by the black brick commemorative wall, the memorial also includes three 6-foot-high uprights that carry the names of those who died in the designated wars, along with memorial benches, and insignia of all the military branches – all in a semi-circle design.
The uprights, in front of the commemorative wall, include only Wyoming County veterans who died in combat, Lester said. County veterans who died in the Civil War, World War I and II, Korea, Vietnam, and Middle Eastern conflicts are honored.
Each black brick in the commemorative wall honors a veteran, including those who do not or have never resided in Wyoming County.
Already expanded several times, the wall design can be further extended as needed to showcase additional bricks, Lester explained. Two new panels are currently awaiting installation of bricks, with the bottom panel to feature black and white images depicting the raising of the flag on Iwo Jima, the atomic bomb and the Enola Gay.
Cook emphasized that the alphabetized book can also be updated as the commemorative wall is extended.
Bricks can be purchased at any time for $100 each, Lester emphasized, and include the veteran's name, rank, military branch, and years of service. Forms are available from the veterans.
“This memorial is important to the veterans and their families,” he noted.
The Veterans Support Group meets each Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the First Baptist Church basement in Oceana. All veterans are welcome.
To purchase a brick or for more information, contact Denny Lester at 304-923-7803 or Bill Elkins at 304-953-3200.