charleston, w.va. – The West Virginia ON TRAC (Organization and Training for Revitalization and Capacity) program is accepting applications from communities seeking assistance in community improvement and development.
As a program under the West Virginia Department of Economic Development, ON TRAC aims to support towns in their endeavors toward economic growth.
To ensure a successful application process, community representatives are required to attend a complimentary application and introductory workshop. This mandatory workshop equips participants with effective techniques to enhance their chances of securing a spot in the limited ON TRAC program.
The workshop is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, Aug. 9, from 1-2:30 p.m., conducted via Zoom. To register for the workshop, please contact Jennifer Brennan at 304-957-3971 or via email at Jennifer.L.Brennan@wv.gov.
ON TRAC offers a comprehensive range of resources to help communities stimulate economic growth, including evaluation, education, and networking opportunities. Communities selected for ON TRAC will receive specialized training in downtown or neighborhood revitalization, a thorough assessment of their strengths and weaknesses, access to an extensive online library of databases and resources, action-planning services, telephone consultation, scholarship and grant information, as well as technical design visits.
