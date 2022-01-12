Gov. Jim Justice has announced via press release an expansion of the previously announced partnership between the West Virginia University Health System, which operates under the brand name WVU Medicine, and Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI), a leading global health care solutions company.
As part of the updated partnership, Owens & Minor and WVU Medicine will work with the state of West Virginia to launch a health care products preparedness center in Morgantown that will create over 125 jobs. The venture represents an approximately $50 million investment in health care for the state.
Owens & Minor’s value chain offers a predominantly Americas-based manufacturing footprint, which was instrumental in ensuring supply chain resiliency in response to the global pandemic. Combined with its track record of delivering flexible solutions and exceptional customer service, Owens & Minor’s increasingly strong market position has also contributed to the company’s growth and momentum.