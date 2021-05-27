INSTITUTE — West Virginia State University’s (WVSU) Center for the Advancement of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (CASTEM) will offer three virtual summer camps to West Virginia youths in grades 7-9 throughout June and July. The free camps will focus on rocketry, anatomy and engineering, with supplies provided to participants.
The full schedule of WVSU STEM summer camps is as follows:
eRocketeers Camp – June 17-24 – Registration ends June 2: Students will learn, explore, engineer and engage with materials designed to guide them though the introductory principles of rocketry and the science behind a successful launch.
Anatomy Academy – July 5-11 – Registration ends June 11: This 7-day camp will familiarize students with the five systems of the human body: the cardiovascular, skeletal, nervous, digestive and immune systems.
National Summer Transportation Institute (NSTI) – July 19-30 – Registration ends June 15: Participants will have the opportunity to explore the systems and modes of transportation, the uses of GPS and robotics, and the design, engineering and scientific method process, as well as engage in a model and building project.
To register, and to learn about additional summer offerings at WVSU, visit wvstateu.edu/summer.