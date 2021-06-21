West Virginia State University (WVSU) will host the inaugural Youth Summit on Agriculture, Environmental Science and Natural Resources this Thursday at 3 p.m.
The virtual event is for high school students interested in agricultural and environmental career opportunities.
Participants will hear from university students, extension agents, researchers and others about academic, research, outreach and career opportunities at WVSU in the agricultural industry.
WVSU recently launched new degree options in agriculture and natural resources, with funding to provide full and partial scholarships to eligible students.
The event is free to attend for high school students and their parents.
To register and learn more, visit wvstateu.edu/WVSUYouthSummit.