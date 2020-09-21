INSTITUTE — The West Virginia State University (WVSU) Center for the Advancement of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (CASTEM) is accepting applicants to a new cohort of the STEM Scholars Academy, a virtual program that pairs high school students with college mentors. The Academy is open to all West Virginia high school students and will run from October 2020 through May 2021.
The seven-month program will pair high school students interested in STEM careers with a current WVSU student mentor for information sessions to prepare them for transition into becoming a successful STEM major.
The ultimate goal of the STEM Scholars Academy is to increase the number of career-ready underrepresented graduates with the skills and education needed to work in agriculture and food industries, agriculture science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and related fields.
Drawing from research on best practices, the STEM Scholars Academy includes intensive mentoring, college orientation and student progress follow-ups that will promote cultural competence and foster a culture of equity and inclusion.
Applications are open through Sept. 30. Apply online at wvstateu.edu/CASTEM.