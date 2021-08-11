State Fair of West Virginia CEO Kelly Collins said it isn’t the rides, the food or the concerts that people remember most from their trip to the state fair each year, but the experiences had and the memories made that make a lifelong impact.
“It’s always the memories,” Collins said. “When we ask people their favorite things about the fair, there’s always the carnival rides and the concerts and the food but overall, everybody is talking about an experience had with someone. Whether it was a friend at a concert or their kid getting to ride the rides for the first time, they’re always telling a story about how they experienced the fair with a friend or with a family member and making those memories.”
People will have a chance to relive those memories as well as create new ones at the 96th Annual State Fair of West Virginia, which kicks off today and runs through Aug. 21.
But, if they are headed to an indoors event, they will need to wear a mask.
As Covid infections are ticking up across the state, people behind the scenes at the fair will be doing their part to ensure the safety of patrons by ramping up cleaning and sanitation efforts, and Collins asks that fair attendees do their part as well.
She said they are requiring people to wear masks while indoors regardless of vaccination status, per recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Capacity limits as well as specific traffic patterns will also be enforced in buildings.
Collins said this year’s fair has been two years in the making after last year's state fair was canceled due to Covid.
She added that they are already anticipating a higher than normal turnout. She believes people are ready to head back outdoors and reclaim some of their normal summertime routines.
“We’ve all been cooped up for two years now and we can see from our ticket sales, we’ve got a nearly sold-out show on the very first night of the fair,” Collins said. “I think people are excited to get out and get back some sort of normalcy and get back to life as we used to know it.”
As of Monday, Collins said there were roughly 100 tickets left for tonight’s concert featuring rapper Nelly. Friday’s concert featuring Whiskey Myers has about 1,500 tickets left.
Although the concerts may not be the draw for everyone, Collins said one of the best things about the state fair is that it has a little something to offer for everyone.
“We’ve got some unique shopping opportunities that only come around once a year. We’ve got some of the best food that you’ll ever have. We’ve got carnival rides, concerts, livestock shows and free entertainment,” she said. “Whether you’re 2 years old or 100 years old, there’s literally something for everyone here.”
She added that the state fair is also a chance for West Virginia to showcase the best of what it has to offer.
“I see people from all over the state come and join us and I hear people from all over the state talk about their experiences at the state fair,” Collins said. “It’s so rewarding. We know that we’re special and we know that there’s a lot of really great county fairs, so if you put it all together, our fairs and festivals across the state are awesome.”
As a woman who prides herself on never missing a state fair, Collins said her favorite part of the fair is always the livestock because it goes back to the roots of why state fairs were originally created.
“I grew up in the livestock department,” she said, explaining her entire family has always been involved in raising and showing animals. “State fairs, across the country, we were started because of agriculture. It was a chance not only to spur your economy in your local communities but also a chance for the farmers to show off their products.
“That’s absolutely the reason that we are here today."
Collins said another great aspect of the fair is how affordable it can be for families.
“Sometimes people try and pack their trip in on the weekend, but we have a lot of really good gate specials throughout the week,” she said.
Most notably, before noon on Wednesday, Aug. 18, fair admission tickets are only $1.
There is also a lunch special from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 16-20. People who pay their full gate admission and leave without getting a wrist band will be refunded their admission price upon leaving. Collins said this allows people to essentially come in for free during lunch and only pay for the cost of food.
More deals and discounts are posted on the fair’s website under the “Guest Info” tab.
In addition to discounts on tickets, Collins said the fair offers several free entertainment options for guests of all ages.
Events include a Hot Glass Academy, which will feature a daily glass blowing demonstration; a science demonstration by Professor Newton at the draft horse barn; a performance by The One Man Band, Marc Dobson, in the center grounds; a Dino Encounter set up near the WVU building at the north end of the grounds and a show by hypnotist Catherine Hickland at the center stage.
This year’s fairgoers will also get a chance to meet local celebrity turned national star Mark Bowe of the DIY Network show “Barnwood Builders” and local store Barnwood Living.
“It’s a great local treasure that we’re all proud to have in our hometown,” Collins said.
With the exception of Aug. 17 and 18, guests will have the chance to meet Bowe as well as members of his crew throughout the entirety of the fair in addition to shopping at the Barnwood Living Bowe-tique, which will be behind the Grandstand by the north entrance/exit.
Times and locations for all free entertainment options can be found on the state fair’s website under the “Things to Do” tab.
In addition to providing information about entertainment and tickets, Collins said the website also outlines Covid-19 health and safety guidelines.
Covid vaccinations will also be available every day beginning at 10 a.m. at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine booth under the grandstand.
The vaccinations were made available through a partnership with WVSOM, the Greenbrier Health Department, Rainelle Medical Center and Robert C. Byrd Medical Center.
Collins said vaccinations were an important addition to this year’s state fair because without them there would be no fair.
“We knew that to be able to get back to our job we had to help where we could and help the medical professionals do their job,” Collins said. “We want people to have fun, but we also want them to be safe and use their best judgment. We just want to create a good atmosphere for everyone.”
Information about the Vaccination Clinic Schedule and other safety guidelines are on the fair website under the Guest Info tab by clicking on Health & Safety.
For information on the State Fair of West Virginia go to www.statefairofwv.com.