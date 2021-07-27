CHARLESTON — Thirty-two local Solid Waste Authorities (SWAs) will receive grants totaling $350,000 as a result of action taken by the Solid Waste Management Board (SWMB) at their recent meeting.
The SWMB Grant Program is designed to assist local SWAs in the job of properly managing solid waste within their respective counties or regions.
Following are the names of the local SWAs awarded grants, amounts and designated projects:
Nicholas County - $10,000 – for leachate treatment and environmental monitoring.
Raleigh County - $10,000 – for a tire balancer and mig welder.
Wyoming County – $15,000 – to assist with the purchase of a dump bed and accessories.