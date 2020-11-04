West Virginia Republicans expand statehouse majority

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Republicans flexed their muscles in legislative races across the state map Tuesday, expanding their majorities in the Legislature – in the House, to a historic advantage.
Republicans, riding the coattails of a popular president, added three seats in the State Senate and a robust 18 seats in the House of Delegates where it will hold a record 76-24 advantage in the coming session.
The GOP’s advantage in the Senate moved to 23-11.
Enthusiasm for President Donald Trump at the top of the ticket helped solidify the Republican takeover of West Virginia politics in a state where labor-backed Democrats once reigned. Republican Gov. Jim Justice won re-election and the party swept top races, making inroads into once-blue regions.
The story played out in two southern West Virginia House districts as well. In Greenbrier County’s 42nd District, two incumbent Democrats, Cindy Lavender-Bowe and Jeff Campbell, both of Lewisburg, fell to Republican challengers Barry L. Bruce of Lewisburg and Todd Longanacre of Caldwell.
In Fayette County’s House District 32 race, Democratic incumbent Margaret Staggers fell to Austin Haynes who gave Republicans all three district seats in the House. Haynes will join Republican incumbents Kayla Kessinger and Tom Fast in the Legislature who won the two other seats Tuesday night.
Completing the trifecta from the region, current Summers County Commission President Jack David Woodrum, a Republican, easily beat his opponent, Democrat Bill Laird, for the 10th District seat in the State Senate.
Woodrum told The Register-Herald Tuesday night that his win was primarily rooted in one particular area.
“It appears to be a very good year for Republicans,” Woodrum said.
“We were surprised. We thought we might win, but it was all up in the air,” said Josh Holstein, a 19-year-old first-time candidate for delegate who upset a Democrat in Boone County, once rich with coal jobs and Democratic labor support.
He and other Republicans credit President Donald Trump's enormous popularity in the state for driving up turnout to lift candidates down the ballot.
The president’s share the the vote this year was 68.6 percent, according to unofficial tallies. In 2016, then candidate Trump won 68.5 percent of the vote that saw a 57.5 percent turnout.
It was “probably the biggest reason” for the widescale victories, said Holstein whose district backed Trump by 9 percentage points.
Republican state Del. John Mandt, who had resigned in October over homophobic messages attributed to him online, was in a tight race to reclaim his seat. He had a 68-vote lead for third place in a district where voters pick three delegates to send to the statehouse in Charleston.
Republican State Sen. Mike Maroney won re-election after he was charged with soliciting a prostitute in August 2019. He continued to serve in office and as chairman of the Senate committee on health and human resources after turning himself in. He will represent Marshall County for a second four-year term.
The spokesman for West Virginia's secretary of state, Mike Queen, declared “historic voter turnout” in the state after unofficial figures showed 793,000 ballots were cast, nearly 65,500 more votes than in 2016.
Republican House Speaker Roger Hanshaw said in a statement Tuesday night that the results were a “solid affirmation that West Virginians believe the bold, conservative leadership and ideas put forward by Republican members ... are the best path forward for our state."
Both chambers of the legislature are set to convene on Jan. 8, 2021, for a 60-day period.
MetroNews contributed to this report.