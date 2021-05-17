LEWISBURG, W.Va. — The West Virginia Renaissance Festival will be honoring veterans, active-duty service members, and first responders during its opening weekend, June 5-6.
The festival is providing free admission to those groups as part of the tribute.
The Renaissance Festival is opening for its third season on June 5 and will be open every weekend in June.
Located less than a mile and a half off Exit 161 on I-64 near Lewisburg, this outdoor festival has plenty of space to enjoy live music, food, along with six stages featuring continuous live entertainment, including a “death-defying aerial show.”
Animals play a big role in the festival, with a petting farm for up close interactions for children of all ages, and a live jousting show where armored knights on horseback thunder toward each other before the festival crowd.
There will be several demonstrations provided throughout the festival, including glass blowing, comedy acts, sword swallowing and juggling.
The Festival will be open every Saturday and Sunday in June from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Information, schedules, and tickets can be found on Facebook and at wvrenfest.com.