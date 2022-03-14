As Covid hospitalization numbers keep falling, the West Virginia National Guard has ended its mission to provide assistance in state hospitals.
“We have completed the mission with our hospitals,” Gov. Jim Justice said of the almost 400 members of the National Guard who had been dispatched to state hospitals to aid during the Covid crisis, as well as helping in many other areas related to the pandemic.
“This week marked the two-year anniversary of the Governor activating us to provide support to the State of West Virginia in response to the pandemic – making this the longest continuous activation of the National Guard in the state’s history,” National Guard Adjutant Maj. Gen. Bill Crane said during Justice’s pandemic briefing Monday. “At the height of our mission, we had about 700 service members providing support to the state.”
Crane said that another 300 or so were activated and sent on missions overseas, bring the total activations to about 1,000 during the last two years.
Crane praised hospitals in welcoming the guard and appreciating their help, adding that guard members had a chance to see up close what hospitals staffs were going through during the pandemic.
“It was very humbling to see what they were dealing with,” he said of medical staff, and it’s “really important” everyone remembers what hospitals did in handling the crisis.
Crane said the NG will continue to work hard to always be ready to respond to “whatever may come at us here or overseas.”
“What an incredible job you did,” Justice said. “I know you will be there always.”
The end of the National Guard assistance with the pandemic is a result of the falling Covid numbers.
Justice said only 1,244 active cases were reported Monday and only 272 hospitalizations, down from a high of more than 1,000 during the Omicron surge peak.
“These numbers are surely, surely terrific compared to where we were,” he said.
Justice also said the time to end an Emergency Order regarding the pandemic that was put into place in 2020 is drawing near.
“Nothing would please me more that to amend that,” he said of the order that allows quicker action if another dangerous surge were to happen. “We are on the verge of being able to do that.”
Dr. Clay Marsh, state Covid-19 Czar, said one persistent issue with the pandemic is “long Covid,” which occurs when people who have recovered from the initial infection continue to experience health issues, including shortness of breath, “brain fog,” fatigue syndrome, a bit smaller brain size and heart problems.
It occurs mostly in more serious cases, he said, and more in women than men.
Those who have been vaccinated see chances of having long Covid reduced by about 50 percent, he added.
Marsh said this could be the “tip of the iceberg” in long Covid problems and, so far, no treatments have been developed other than the initial vaccinations.
“Studies are being organized,” he said of research projects to learn more and possibly develop treatments.
Justice also announced Monday he has sent a letter requesting the state Legislature join him in pledging $5 million to help build a wing on a maternity hospital destroyed by Russian attacks in Ukraine.
“The ongoing war on Ukraine is beyond tragic, with Russia bombing civilians and committing war crimes upon the heroic people of Ukraine,” he said in the letter. “The killing of civilians is despicable and must not ever be tolerated. But the worst atrocity imaginable is the murder of innocent women and children. We have all seen footage of the destruction and desecration of the maternity and children’s hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine. This bombing campaign on the most vulnerable of humanity will surely go down in history as the horrendous action of a madman, and we must all pray for the health of all those who were harmed.”
Justice said action must be taken to show solidarity and support.
“I believe this $5 million pledge may spur others to contribute, to join together in support, and to show Putin that the free world stands together in support of Ukraine,” he said. “The bombing of this hospital is a rallying cry, and West Virginia should help answer the call.”
A special session may be needed, he said, and the money would be set aside and used when the war is over and a hospital can be rebuilt.
“It will be our gesture to Ukraine and to the people…” he said. “We will hold it ($5 million) and wait until this terrible thing ends. But we want to make the guarantee now.”