The West Virginia Music Hall of Fame has moved its satellite exhibit items from Carnegie Hall’s Museum Gallery in Lewisburg back to its Charleston home.
The Hall of Fame is expanding its museum space located in the former Books-A-Million store on the second floor of the Charleston Town Center.
Carnegie Hall will use the space, the Museum Gallery, for a new exhibit, as well as a rental space.
“Our partnership with the Hall of Fame was a fun and exciting experience and we learned much about the rich history of West Virginia’s contribution to the world of music and entertainment,” said Carnegie Hall Artistic Director Allan Sizemore.
“However, the pandemic has forced a re-evaluation of our commitments moving forward and we have reached a mutual decision to end our partnership.
“We want to thank the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame for their commitment to bringing the rich history of West Virginia music to the consciousness of the public and for letting Carnegie Hall play a part in their efforts.”