The West Virginia Miners are in search of families within the Greater Beckley/Raleigh County area who would be interested in hosting a collegiate athlete for the summer of 2022.
These collegiate players are hand selected from all over the country.
Host families open their homes to players who need a bed and one or two meals per day for approximately 35 days during the summer.
Stadium Director Diane Epling said in a press release that host families provide "the most important need we have as an organization."
Each player, eager to impress Major League Baseball scouts, could be the next big league regular to come out of the Prospect League.
Benefits for being a host family include:
Free Reserved Box Seat Season Tickets for each family member residing in the household.
10 percent off items at the Merchandise Store.
Host families will be allowed into home games early to watch practice and warm-ups. This will allow that extra time with the players you are hosting.
Host Family Appreciation Picnic and On-Field recognition.
"We invite you to join the West Virginia Miners Host Family Network and develop friendships and memories this summer that can last a lifetime,” Epling said.
For more information, call 304-252-7233 or email info@wvminersbaseball.com.