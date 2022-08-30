West Virginia officials on Tuesday celebrated the start of a manufacturing plant that will produce electric school buses.
Political leaders described the GreenPower Motor Company Inc. as a sign that West Virginia is ready to roll tangible products off assembly lines as well as a signal that the state embraces a variety of energy sources.
“Our economy is being diversified, and that’s wonderful. We embrace. We go forward,” Gov. Jim Justice, a Republican, said during a ribbon cutting ceremony for GreenPower Motor Company Inc.
“I am really proud. I am really proud that an incredible company is coming right here to our back door, bringing hundreds of jobs to West Virginia.”
https://wvmetronews.com/2022/08/30/west-virginia-leaders-rev-up-new-electric-bus-manufacturer/
