Charleston — The West Virginia Humanities Council is seeking applications for an Emergency Relief Grant to assist humanities-centered institutions and organizations in West Virginia by providing general operating and/or programming support during this period of financial hardship caused by the current Covid-19 pandemic.
Funding for this grant has been provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act economic stabilization plan appropriated by the U.S. Congress.
Eligibility is limited to West Virginia nonprofit organizations (as reported to the IRS and with an existing EIN), accredited public and 501(c)(3) institutions of higher education (as defined in 20 U.S.C. 1001), state and local governmental agencies, and federally recognized Native American tribal governments. The total amount to be awarded is $545,000.
Guidelines for this special grant category, an application template, and a link to the application are available on the Humanities Council website at wvhumanities.org. Applicants may request up to $20,000. The deadline to apply is July 26.
For more information about the West Virginia Humanities Council grants program, contact grants administrator Erin Riebe at 304-346-8500 or via email at riebe@wvhumanities.org. Grant guidelines and applications are available on the Humanities Council website, wvhumanities.org.
The West Virginia Humanities Council, an independent nonpartisan nonprofit corporation, is the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. The Council is supported by the NEH, the State of West Virginia, and contributions from the private sector. The purposes of the West Virginia Humanities Council are educational, and its mission is to support a vigorous program in the humanities statewide in West Virginia.