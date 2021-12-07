A group of special West Virginia women gathered at the Beckley VA Medical Center to decorate a significant tree, one meant to honor and remember their sons and daughters who lost their lives while serving in the United States military.
“To be able to place and decorate a Gold Star Tree, to honor our sons and daughters, is so special,” said Shirley White, president of the West Virginia Gold Star Mothers Association. "The Beckley VA is a beautiful tree that helps Gold Star Families honor their children but also helps educate about Gold Star," she added.
“Being able to do this and display our children's pictures on a decorative tree is to honor them and their ultimate price paid,” White said. "Hopefully, people will stop to admire the tree and then say the names. That is what makes us, the mothers, feel pride. By saying a name, our child is not forgotten."
Gold Star Mother Terry Cunningham participated for a third year, after losing her son Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Robert Cunningham in July 2018.
To ensure the safety of patients and employees during the pandemic, only a small group came together on Saturday morning when the Medical Center has less foot traffic. The group included Mariah Kegley from Enterprise, which is a sponsor of the West Virginia Gold Star Mothers. Two helpers from the 5K they sponsor every October also decorated. The Voluntary Service Office was also on deck to help.
West Virginia Gold Star Mothers help veterans throughout the state during the year. Projects include helping veterans with monthly bill payments, collecting supplies for the homeless, supporting Project Healing Waters, supporting the Honor and Remember Flag Ceremony program, and helping with Wreaths Across America programs throughout the state. Every year they fundraise and purchase wreaths for more than 3,000 veterans’ graves.
This year the Gold Star Mothers donated more than $1,7000 worth of items, such as blankets, sweatshirts and pants, house shoes, puzzles, and activity books, that went toward Beckley’s veterans.