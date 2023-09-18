The average price of a gallon of regular grade unleaded gasoline in West Virginia in the last week was up 5.2 cents, averaging $3.63 a gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 1,154 stations in the state.
Prices in West Virginia are 6.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 12.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in West Virginia was priced at $3.26 a gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $3.80 a gallon.
Meanwhile, the national average price of gasoline was also up in the last week, rising 4.6 cents per gallon to an average of $3.83 on Monday. The national average is down 1 cent per gallon from a month ago and stands 19.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
The national average price of diesel has risen 9.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.53 per gallon.
