Directors with the West Virginia Folklife Program, supported by the National Endowment for the Arts and a project of the West Virginia Humanities Council, has announced that its digital archives collection, The West Virginia Folklife Collection, is now accessible online through the West Virginia and Regional History Center at West Virginia University Libraries.
The collection may be viewed at https://wvfolklife.lib.wvu.edu/
The original, ongoing collection consists of nearly 2,500 documentary items generated by folklife fieldwork and programs conducted by the West Virginia Folklife Program beginning in November 2015. Those items include unique primary source material such as field-recorded interviews and other audio recordings, transcriptions, photo and video documentation, ephemera, and some material objects documenting the vernacular culture, beliefs, occupational skills, and expressive culture of contemporary tradition bearers, folk and traditional artists, and cultural communities across West Virginia.
Field research from which this collection draws focuses on the traditional and vernacular music, dance, crafts, foodways, and material culture of the people of West Virginia, from long-settled to new immigrant communities. Highlights and subcollections include materials documenting the foodways and community celebrations of the Randolph County Swiss community of Helvetia, members of the Scotts Run Community Museum in Monongalia County, the 2018 West Virginia Teachers’ Strike, Summers County collector Jim Costa’s collection of 18th and 19th century farm tools and objects of rural life, and participants in the West Virginia Folklife Apprenticeship Program. You can learn more about artists, practitioners and communities featured in the collection at https://wvfolklife.lib.wvu.edu/featured
The goal of The West Virginia Folklife Collection is to create a publicly accessible archive of past, current and future West Virginia folklife, folk and traditional arts, and cultural heritage.