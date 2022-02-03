BECKLEY — The West Virginia Child Advocacy Network (WVCAN) released its Statewide Data for the 2020 fiscal year. The data in the report reflects service from West Virginia’s 21 Child Advocacy Centers (CACs) which provided official service to 44 of 55 counties in the state. A CAC provides a safe, child-friendly facility where child protection, criminal justice, and child treatment professionals work together to investigate abuse, hold offenders accountable, and help children heal.
To ensure that every child had access to needed resources and support during this time, West Virginia’s 21 Child Advocacy Centers (CACs) remained open. During this past fiscal year, CACs served 4,604 children – a 40% increase in new children served in the last five years. Locally, Just For Kids Child Advocacy Center saw 276 of children.
Some of the highlights from Just For Kids Child Advocacy Center report includes:
47% of the children served were there because of allegations of sexual abuse
62% of the children served by CACs were under the age of 12
88% of alleged offenders were someone the child knew
41 cases had charges filed
5 individuals were convicted for crimes against children
150 children were seen by our Just For Kids Trauma-informed Therapist
“I am extremely grateful to the Just For Kids Staff and all the team members who, as first responders, answered the call and put children first during the Covid-19 Pandemic. Following rigorous protocol to ensure that children and staff remained safe, Just For Kids conducted over 250 interviews and assisted in over 100 criminal investigations during the year. Our counselor combined both in-person sessions for young children with tele-health sessions for older children to assure their health and safety in these unusual times,” said Just For Kids Executive Director, Scott Miller.
The report includes data on victim demographics, alleged offender demographics, reported vs. disclosed abuse, services performed, and criminal justice response. This full statewide data report can be found at our website: www.jfkwv.com.