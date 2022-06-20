CHARLESTON (AP) — West Virginia celebrated its 159th birthday on Monday, and Gov. Jim Justice invited all West Virginians to participate.
The celebration began at noon at the State Culture Center at the Capitol Complex in Charleston. The festivities kicked off with the governor and first lady Cathy Justice announcing the winner of the West Virginia Birthday Cake Contest. The contest invited West Virginians to submit an original cake recipe, with the winning recipe becoming the “official” state birthday cake.
Kim Wymer of Scott Depot was named the grand prize winner for her recipe “Ms. Van’s Blackberry Skillet Cake.” All of the finalist cake recipes will soon be made available on the West Virginia Birthday Cake Contest webpage.
The day also featured a reunion of recipients of the Golden Horseshoe Award, a recognition of their knowledge of West Virginia history. There was also a History Bowl Legends Tournament, where past participants came together as all-star teams to compete for bragging rights.
Those unable to attend the celebration in-person could watch it on the West Virginia Channel. The ceremonies were also livestreamed.