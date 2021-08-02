CHARLESTON — West Virginia American Water has announced its inaugural “Trust the Tap Tour” to celebrate August as National Water Quality Month.
This interactive customer and stakeholder education campaign will make a stop each week in August across the state to educate the public on the benefits of tap water. West Virginia American Water’s award-winning water quality team will also provide access to annual water quality reports and provide a "Trust the Tap" take-home kit with items that support environmental stewardship and water conservation.
In this area, a stop is planned for Thursday, Aug. 26, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Fayette County Farmer's Market in the DHHR Office Parking Lot, 1400 Virginia St., Oak Hill.
To learn more about West Virginia American Water’s “Trust the Tap Tour,” visit the company’s Facebook page at facebook.com/wvamwater.