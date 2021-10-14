CHARLESTON – West Virginia American Water has announced the recipients of its third annual Bottle Filling Station program.
This year, the company will provide touchless filling stations for reusable water bottles to 18 schools, public buildings, and community centers in eight counties throughout the state.
“Year after year, this program demonstrates the demand for bottle filling stations in our public schools, community centers and government buildings,” said Rob Burton, president of West Virginia American Water. “By investing in our communities through this annual program, we are educating our communities about the importance of drinking tap water while encouraging the use of environmentally friendly, reusable bottles over single-use plastic bottles.”
West Virginia American Water was the first company in the state to offer a program of this kind to promote environmental stewardship through its annual community investment efforts. Since it first launched in 2019, West Virginia American Water’s Bottle Filling Station program has provided units to 81 entities across West Virginia.
This year’s program saw many competitive applications and will provide a bottle filling station to the following area organizations:
Fayette County
City of Montgomery (Montgomery)
Fayette County Commission (Fayetteville)
Town of Smithers (Smithers)
Summers County
Pipestem Christian Academy (Pipestem)