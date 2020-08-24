CHARLESTON — West Virginia American Water has announced the recipients of its seventh annual Firefighting Support Grant program. This year, the company will provide more than $28,000 in financial assistance to 30 fire departments and emergency management agencies located within the company’s service area.
Since 2013, West Virginia American Water’s Firefighting Support Grant has provided 83 fire departments and emergency management agencies more than $65,000 for emergency and safety related items. This year’s program will donate more than $28,000 to 30 organizations across the state.
The program covers a variety of fire department expenses associated with personal protective gear, communications equipment, firefighting tools, water handling equipment, training and related activities to support community fire protection. A team of West Virginia American Water employees selected the grant recipients through a rigorous screening and application review process.
The selected organizations and their funding fulfilments are:
Fayette County
Ansted Fire Department ($1,000) for the purchase of a stainless-steel intake relief valve for an engine
Oak Hill Fire Department ($1,000) for the purchase of firefighting helmets
Summers County
Hinton Fire Department ($1,000) for the purchase of flotation devices, dive knives, rescue helmets and throw bags for underwater rescues