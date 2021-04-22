CHARLESTON – West Virginia American Water has announced, as part of its Earth Week programming, eight grant recipients through the company’s 2021 Environmental Grant Program.
The program supports innovative, community-based environmental projects that improve, restore or protect the watersheds, surface water and groundwater supplies within West Virginia American Water’s service territory.
“As a leader in environmental stewardship, West Virginia American Water is helping to move our state toward a more sustainable future,” said Robert Burton, president of West Virginia American Water. “By supporting community organizations through our annual Environmental Grant Program, our team is continuing to show our commitment to protecting the environment and enhancing the health of our watersheds.”
West Virginia American Water’s community investment committee reviewed a host of applications for programs and initiatives across the state. Eight organizations were chosen to receive nearly $19,000 in funding for their water conservation, source water protection and watershed improvement efforts.
Awardees from this region include:
City of Montgomery ($2,500) to purchase and install 10 dog waste stations at all city parks and school campuses to support source water protection
Girl Scouts of the Black Diamond Council ($2,500) to support Piney Creek Watershed Association with the conversion of Woodrow Wilson High School’s campus into a protected wetland for locals and visitors
New River Conservancy ($2,500) to purchase water quality monitoring equipment to monitor multiple tributaries on the Lower New River Watershed
Summers County Solid Waste Authority ($2,500) to build a rain garden to prevent runoff and litter from reaching the New River
Town of Whitesville ($2,500) to support extensive cleanup efforts along the Big Coal River behind the Upper Big Branch Memorial to allow more river access for fishing and float trips