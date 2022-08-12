WEST LIBERTY — West Liberty University announced its Dean’s List for outstanding academic performance during Spring Semester 2022 recently. Students must attain a 3.50 grade point academic average and complete a minimum of 12 semester hours to qualify for this honor. Students who achieved Dean’s List honors received an official certificate in the mail over the summer and include:
Beaver: Natalie Sargent.
Lewisburg: Mallory Baker.
Ronceverte: Haley Dowdy.
Shady Spring: Amethyst Alexander.
