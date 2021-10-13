The City of Welch will hold the annual Halloween Haunted Hayride on the last two weekends in October, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 22-23, and Oct. 29-30. Rides will depart from the Hemphill Methodist Church parking lot and will start at 6:30 p.m.
The event promises something for everyone with child-friendly “nonscary rides” beginning at 6:30 p.m. and more “scary” rides beginning afterward.
Tickets are $5 each. Covid-19 guidelines will be followed. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Welch Volunteer Fire Department.