WELCH — The inaugural West Virginia Coalfields Cookoff state barbecue and ATV festival will be June 11-12 in Welch.
The festival, hosted by the City of Welch, will feature the W.Va. State BBQ Championships sanctioned by the Kansas City BBQ Society (KCBS) for pro pitmasters and backyard barbecue teams, as well as live music on Friday and Saturday night, including a battle of the bands, sponsored by Bonfire Recording Studio and Pinecastle Music, that offers cash prizes, studio recording time, and travel accommodations. The wining group will also receive consideration with Pinecastle Music for a label release. Other events include family activities, a beer garden, a public barbecue tasting, kids’ activities, and ATV contests.
Hosted by the City, ticket, contests and barbecue cook team registration are available at http://www.wvcoalfieldscookoff.com or at the city offices at 88 Howard St. in Welch. Festival passes are $5 per person, can be purchased online and include tickets for the public barbecue tasting. A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit the Welch Volunteer Fire Department. Children ages 12 and under are admitted free with an adult, and additional barbecue tasting tickets can be purchased for $1 each.
For more details and contest rules for the BBQ Cookoff, music contests, ATV competitions, or general festival information, visit www.coalfieldscookoff.com and follow the festival on Facebook or Instagram at @wvcoalfieldscookoff.