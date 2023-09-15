charleston, w.va. – Due to festival set-up and road closures in Welch for the CoalTown Fall Festival next week, the Welch Division of Motor Vehicles Regional Office will suspend outside driver skills testing Wednesday, Sept. 20, through Friday, Sept. 22.
The Welch DMV will resume outside driver skills testing on Monday, Sept. 25.
All other DMV transactions will be available at the office next week.
Other nearby offices that have driver skills testing available include Beckley and Princeton.
For more information, please visit the DMV website at dmv.wv.gov
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.