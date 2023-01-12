Morgantown, w.va. – Patients of Welch Community Hospital in Welch, W.Va., will have greater access to specialized care and other critical health care services under a plan to have the 65-bed, state-managed, directed, and controlled acute care hospital join the WVU Medicine network of hospitals, clinics, and physician practices.
That plan will take a crucial step toward realization when officials from the WVU Health System, the State of West Virginia, and McDowell County approve and sign in the coming weeks a letter of intent (LOI) for the hospital to join the WVU Health System by Dec. 31, 2023. Final closing of the transaction is contingent upon certain board and regulatory approvals.
As part of the WVU Health System, Welch Community Hospital will become part of a comprehensive network of care that is unified by a common electronic medical record.
Through this transition and as outlined in the LOI, the State will also begin the process to identify long-term care providers to which the State could transfer the hospital’s 59-bed long-term care unit.
