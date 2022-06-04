Get ready for some serious smoke.
The second WV Coalfields Cookoff WV State BBQ and ATV Festival is scheduled for June 10 & 11, in Welch.
The festival, hosted by the City of Welch, will feature the WV State BBQ Championships sanctioned by the Kansas City BBQ Society for pro pitmasters and backyard BBQ teams, as well as live music.
Nashville recording artist Jesse Keith Whitley will perform on Friday, June 10, at 7 p.m.
Whitley is the son of country legend Keith Whitley and Lorrie Morgan and often performs some of their famous hits along with his original music.
Other events include a public BBQ tasting on Saturday, June 11, at 2 p.m., a beer garden hosted by the Welch Volunteer Fire Department, and several ATV contests. The WV Coalfields Cookoff promises outdoor summer fun for the whole family in the heart of southern WV Coal Country.
The theme of the 2022 festival is “Get Your ‘Grubb’ On!” to honor the late Jason R. Grubb, who inspired the event.
Grubb, a native of Welch, served as the business development specialist for the City of Welch before his death in the fall of 2021 and was instrumental in bringing the festival to McDowell County.
The event has also earned the support of the State of West Virginia. Gov. Jim Justice declared the event a WV State Barbeque Championship with an official proclamation. Harold McBride Sr. says the event has been carefully curated to attract many kinds of attendee.
Some added events include the Museum on Main Street Crossroads Exhibit sponsored by the Smithsonian at the Jack Caffery Center and a presentation of the Terror of the Tug on the Courthouse steps at noon.
Hosted by the City of Welch, ticket, contests, and BBQ cook team registration are available at http://www.wvcoalfieldscookoff.com or at the city offices located at 88 Howard St. in Welch.
Tickets for the public are $20 per person and can be purchased onsite.
Tickets include both days and all festival events, including the BBQ tasting. Children are free and a $5 discount is available for military veterans and first responders. A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit the Welch Volunteer Fire Department.