Active Southern West Virginia has partnered with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to bring the Leave No Trace program to Summersville Lake for a Hot Spot Weekend Aug. 11-15.
The weekend will be full of different activities focusing on the conservation and reclamation of the lake as it continues to be impacted by visitors.
Leave No Trace is a program that educates and incentivizes communities for the cleaning and maintenance of recreational areas. With the help of Active Southern West Virginia, a nonprofit organization that promotes health and physical activity, Leave No Trace set up West Virginia’s first Hot Spot Weekend in 2019, when they helped clean the Endless Wall Trail.
This year, the cleanup will be focused on Summersville Lake after an increase of visitations throughout the summer. The cleanup will focus on cleaning the banks and water of litter and garbage as well as removing graffiti that has sprayed along the rocks of the lake.
“We’re seeing a lot more traffic around specifically the Salmon Run access area, and unfortunately what is happening out there is that graffiti has increased, and trash has been left behind," said Melanie Seiler, executive director of Active Southern West Virginia. “And so, on busy weekends, you’re out there enjoying the lake, but seeing piles of trash left behind. So, there’s a lot of education that needs to be put into place.”
Events will include a paddleboard event on Friday morning followed by a community event that evening at Gad Dam Brewery with a trivia game about Leave No Trace principles. Saturday will be turned over to cleaning the lake, sponsored by the Army Corps of Engineers.
The Army Corps will be providing motorized boats for volunteers to take to the lake to help remove any washed-out debris on the water or graffiti on the rock banks.
“In order for us to have a highly active lifestyle and quality of life, we need to have safe places to be physically active,” Seiler said. "So, taking care of our recreation spaces is very important to our health. Making that tie to being active and keeping our environment safe and clean just makes sense for our organization."
Seiler said people can come out and volunteer and make a big difference at Summersville Lake, and that "volunteerism is rewarding and gratifying and is a way to extend your legacy.”
For additional information, visit the Leave No Trace website at lnt.org as well as Active Southern West Virginia’s website at activeswv.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.