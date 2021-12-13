Police are investigating a two vehicle accident on U.S. Rt. 19 Sunday that claimed the live of both drivers.
Miranda Browning was driving a 2011 Hyundai Sonota traveling south on U.S. Rt.19 - Corridor L, just before Appalachian Heights Road. Bubble Lee Smith was driving a 2016 Hyundai Accent traveling north on U.S. Rt. 19 - Corridor L, in the same area, according to a news release from the Raleigh County Sheriff's Department.
Preliminary findings show the vehicle operated by Smith was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes at the time of the collision, It is undetermined at this time where the Smith vehicle began traveling in the wrong lane of travel. It was also unclear why Smith was in the wrong traffic lanes, according to the news release.
The vehicles collied causing major damage to both vehicles. Both drivers were trapped in their vehicles after the collision. As a result of the collision, Bubbie Smith, 67, of Oak Hill, was pronouced dead on scene. Miranda Browning, 22, also of Oak Hill, was extricated by fire department rescue crews and first responders. She was transported to Raleigh General Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries a short time later, the new release said.
The crash is under investigation by Deputy J.E. Stover and Lt. J.L. Redden. Bradley-Prosperity, Mount Hope, Pax and Mabscott Volunteer Fire departments responded to the scene as well as Jan-Care Ambulance and HealthNet Aeromedical Services.