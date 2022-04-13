A semi-tractor-trailer driver from Texas was killed in an accident Saturday morning on Interstate 77 in Raleigh County.
At about 6 a.m., a Parkways employee discovered guardrail damage and a tractor-trailer over the embankment near the 51 mile marker of I-77 South in Raleigh County.
The driver, 48-year-old Anthony Hutchinson, of Spring, Texas, ran off the left roadway edge and went over an embankment, causing heavy damage to the tractor-trailer.
Hutchinson was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash is under investigation.