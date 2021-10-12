Though Shirley Weaver retired from Lockheed Martin Aeronautics in Marietta, Ga., and now splits her time between homes in Bluefield and The Villages, in Florida, her heart still belongs to her hometown of Mullens.
Through the City of Mullens Foundation, Weaver has helped lead efforts to restore Mullens to the bustling city of her youth.
Once upon a time, Mullens was a thriving city, boasting several supermarkets, banks, department stores, car dealers and a scattering of small parks distributed across the busy municipality.
Those parks hosted the likes of such outstanding sports notables as Jerome Anderson, Mike D’Antoni, Christy Martin and Rick Tolley, among numerous others.
The kids who grew up in the small town, who played on the swings and bounced basketballs across the parks, have not forgotten the impact Mullens made on them.
“We want to give back,” Weaver emphasized.
“It’s like a little Norman Rockwell town and it gave us, all of us, who grew up here so much,” she said in a previous interview.
Today, Mullens has fewer businesses and fewer people, which translates to less money in the town treasury. As a result, the town can no longer afford to spend its meager coffers on beautification projects, such as landscaping and park improvements, among other projects.
The City of Mullens Foundation, however, can do those things with donations and volunteers.
Made up of Mullens High alumni, current and former town residents and other volunteers, the foundation began as part of Rural Appalachia Improvement League (RAIL) but is now an independent nonprofit agency.
“The City of Mullens Foundation was formed in 2014,” Weaver said. “I was taking care of my parents in Itmann, where I grew up, and took them by the playgrounds to watch the children play.
“We saw the playgrounds in disarray – trees were growing through the pavement on the basketball courts, equipment was broken, walls were crumbling, and the fences were torn down.
“I called the mayor and he said the city did not have funding for recreation for the children.
“We sold a car and used the proceeds to open a bank account and asked Ronnie Bowling, the president of the bank, to be our treasurer,” Weaver explained.
Barry Smith became foundation president and numerous others, including those who had never visited the small town, joined efforts to make much-needed improvements.
In Florida, Weaver and her friends organized the West Virginia Club, which conducts fundraisers for Mullens projects.
“We had a fashion show a couple years ago and made over $11,000 profit thanks to the West Virginia Club in The Villages, Florida,” Weaver said.
As the foundation continues to move forward, it has not been easy.
Among Weaver’s biggest challenges has been to keep people excited about foundation projects and, in turn, keep them volunteering to help bring the projects to fruition.
“The most challenging was when I was diagnosed with breast cancer and moving forward with the foundation,” Weaver said.
“It was the year I was planning the fashion show. My friends said I needed to cancel and I would not. They all stepped up to help and it kept me busy.
“My goal was 200 women and a profit of $10,000,” Weaver recalled. “We sold 200 tickets and profited over $11,000.
“There are always challenges, but I saw opportunities. When I speak to people, whether it is an individual or as part of a group, it comes from the heart.
“When I tell the story about the entire city of Mullens being flooded in 2001, which seriously affected our family and friends, women listened and wanted to help.
“They not only formed a line going outside of the door to buy 50:50 tickets, I was overwhelmed with cash donations,” Weaver said of the fashion show.
Numerous improvements have been completed through the foundation, including new roofs on the picnic shelters in the parks, fencing, landscaping, new asphalt on the basketball courts, and painting, among other improvements.
Weaver is determined to continue to make Mullens “a place you want to visit and raise a family.”
To that end, foundation members hope to also assist in bringing new businesses and investments into Mullens to strengthen the economy through tourism and the ATV riders.
Weaver wants to continue “working with the foundation and keeping it strong and prosperous over the next several years, then pass it down to others who share the same vision.”
Weaver believes the attributes of a successful leader include “someone that has a strong heart, believes in what they are doing, and does whatever it takes to be successful.”
“I do (that) by talking to people and sometimes they have to see results to make them a believer,” she explained.
“I think outside the box and try to be creative to get people involved and, hopefully, they will want to be a part of making a difference in our hometown.
“I was told we have earned a pristine reputation – ‘we say what we do and do what we say!’
“While we have realized many success stories over the past seven years, we are poised for more growth as a group and more success stories for the community.
“I am hopeful that your readers will see the great opportunity that we have to help the community and join us or volunteer in that effort,” she emphasized.
To volunteer or to contribute to the City of Mullens Foundation, contact Weaver at 770-722-8438 or Barry Smith at 304-890-3149.