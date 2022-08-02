Over $3.3 million in Weatherization Assistance Program grant funding has been approved for 12 agencies across the state working to reduce energy costs for low-income families by improving the energy efficiency of their homes.
The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP) was created in 1976 to increase the energy efficiency of dwellings owned or occupied by low-income people, especially low-income people who are particularly vulnerable, such as the elderly, people with disabilities, families with children, high residential energy users and households with a high energy burden.
The West Virginia Development Office administers the WAP in West Virginia on behalf of the DOE.
Organizations in southern West Virginia receiving funding are:
Mercer, Monroe, Raleigh and Summers counties – Community Action of South Eastern West Virginia, Inc., $329,786.
Fayette and Wyoming counties: MountainHeart Community Services, Inc., $146,647.
Nicholas County: Nicholas Community Action Partnership, Inc., $62,058.
Barbour, Greenbrier, Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Pocahontas, Preston, Randolph, Taylor and Tucker counties: North Central WV Community Action Association, Inc., $716,794.
Logan and McDowell counties: PRIDE Community Services, Inc., $149,688.
Statewide: WV Community Action Partnerships, Inc., $30,000.
