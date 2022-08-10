Saturday marks the five-year anniversary of the family-owned Weathered Ground Brewery in Cool Ridge, and its owners and staff plan to celebrate in style.
The three owners, Tony Kelly, his daughter Aryn Fonda, and her husband Sam Fonda, said that opening this brewery in 2017 was a dream of theirs.
Sam said that their primary goal in 2017 was to make enough beer to sell in their taproom as well as some local restaurants. They never expected to meet and surpass that goal in just a year. That's when they underwent their first production expansion, sending beer not just to Beckley, but Huntington, Charleston and Morgantown.
Then in 2019, they built a kitchen that has been a massive part of their success.
Fonda stated that he sees how other local businesses are suffering from lack of employees since the Covid-19 pandemic but says that this has not been the case at the WGB.
“I am incredibly thankful for the little turnover the brewery has experienced in every area, from the kitchen, taproom, sales, and even the artists we have worked with,” Fonda said.
Fonda believes that a successful craft brewery is not just about the beer, but also about supporting one another in the community. He said that the WGB is surrounded by people who will stop whatever they're doing to come and help if needed, and his family strives to do the same for them. He is thankful that they chose this area to build a business and said that “these five years have passed in the blink of an eye.”
Since the day they opened, the WGB has brought live music to their stage, and this Saturday’s anniversary event will be no exception. The party kicks off at noon when singer-songwriter Grace Campbell takes the stage. Campbell is a WVU undergrad from Princeton with a soothing yet exciting guitar style, mixed with honest and sincere lyrics.
If you know a musician named Matt, then there's a good chance he's playing this event. Bluefield resident Matt Deal kicks off his set at 2 p.m. He calls his style of music alternative Appalachian acoustic.
He is followed by Matt Kiser at 4 p.m. This Matt is from Summersville and has been playing for nearly 20 years. He will cover some all-time favorites in his own entertaining style.
Then the big Matt finale kicks off with Matt Mullins & the Bringdowns at 8 p.m. These guys are in a class of their own, to say the least. They have an extremely strong stage presence, and at some point, Matt Mullins is likely to be barefoot and singing through a bull horn. They put on a spectacular show every time, and this one is on their home turf, so expect them to deliver.
Too many Matts? Don't worry, the Long Point String Band will give you a break from 6 to 8 p.m. They are an old-time acoustic outfit from right here at home who blend the authenticity of mountain music with the flare of bluegrass.
Besides great music all day, there will be several local vendors set up for you to enjoy. Just a few of the vendors attending will be MoonStruck Maple, Tie Dyed Tarantula, MFGV Art Studio, WV Coal Jewelry and Secondhand Revival Clothing & Jewelry. There will even be live, crowd-interactive painting throughout the day.
Alisha Segars, one of the owners of MoonStruck Maple, says that MoonStruck is a local family-run maple farm that creates award-winning pure maple syrups and infusions. All of their syrups are made from sustainably maintained old-growth forests in the mountains of the New River Gorge. They have won the blue ribbon at the West Virginia State Fair both times they have competed, and were voted best maple syrup in the state by WV Living Magazine in 2019. Several of their products will be available, and you can also visit them at moonstruckmaple.com.
This event also offers the chance to try what some call some of the best pulled pork and smoked wings in the area.
Pigs & Pits is owned by two retired Raleigh County sheriff deputies, Mark McCray and Pat Vance. You may have seen them at Pig News & BBQs in Clarksburg or competing at the Insane Asylum in Weston, but this weekend they will be doing it right here at home.
McCray and Vance have been smoking meat for several years and have mastered the art of the award-winning Hillbilly Twinkie. That is a jalapeno pepper stuffed with their own special cream cheese mixture and pulled pork. Then they wrap it all in a special barbecue rubbed bacon and put it on the smoker.
The WGB will be releasing several beers for this event as well, and one is called the Anniversary Sour. It is a tart, wheat-based beer loaded with blackberries and black raspberries that are grown just down the road from the brewery at TimBukSue Farms. A touch of vanilla rounds off the tartness with a bit of sweet flavor.
There will even be a $20 raffle where the winner gets to spend a day in the brewery and have a new beer named after them. With everything going on at this celebration, it has checked all the boxes of a full-blown music or beer festival, except one. There will be no cover charge for this event. For more details, you can visit the Weathered Ground Brewery on Facebook.
