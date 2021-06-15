The second Weathered Ground 5k/10k Trail Run will be held Saturday at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Sports Complex in Beckley.
Day of race registration and check-in will start at 9:30 a.m. at the Holcomb Building with the run following at 10:30 a.m.
The course will begin inside the sports complex and then veer off onto the scenic trail system developed as part of a collaboration between Beaver Coal Company, the City of Beckley, Pinecrest Authority and the YMCA with master trail creator Gary Moorefield bringing the vision to life.
Both 5k & 10k courses were designed by WWHS Coach George Barbera, who will also provide the timing services for the event.
Trophies will go to the Top three male and female finishers in both the 5k and 10k, medals will be given to all 10k finishers and commemorative event t-shirts will go to all participants while supplies last.
Registration forms can be found by visiting: https://www.ymcaswv.com/.../2nd-annual-weathered-ground... or stopping by the Y at 121 East Main Street in Beckley.