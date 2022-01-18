Due to the weather, the Fayette County Solid Waste Authority has canceled its monthly tire disposal. The next disposal will be Wed., Feb. 16.
editor's pick
Weather concerns cancel Fayette County tire disposal
Trending Video
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Joseph Kaiser of Cool Ridge, WV passed away Sunday January 16, 2022. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Shady Spring, WV.
William Carter of Blue Jay, WV passed away Monday January 17, 2022. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Beckley, WV.
William Gene Smith of Raleigh, WV passed Monday January 17, 2022. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Beckley, WV.
WEEKLY POLL
Given the state of Covid-19 transmission, do you believe there should be a mask mandate for teachers, staff and students in our schools?
You voted: