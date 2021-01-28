Wearable tech helping keep babies, pregnant women healthy

If a weightlifter is pregnant, she may get conflicting medical advice about how much she can safely lift at the gym. One doctor might say she shouldn’t exceed 90 pounds. Another might draw the line at 25. Still another might suggest that she suspend her workouts entirely.
Doctors’ opinions vary widely when it comes to exercise during pregnancy because research into pregnant women’s fitness has been scarce. But with a new study, Shon Rowan — an associate professor with the West Virginia University School of Medicine — is using wearable technology to fill that knowledge gap.
“There are not many studies looking at exercise in pregnancy,” said Rowan, an infertility physician with WVU Medicine. “This is in large part due to Institutional Review Boards not wanting to approve studies due to risks. However, retrospective studies show exercise to be of great benefit to pregnant women.”
The device at the center of Rowan’s study — called WHOOP — is worn on the wrist. Sixty times each second, it collects data about the wearer’s resting heart rate, heart rate variability, respiratory rate and sleep.
WHOOP’s ability to detect heart rate variability sets it apart from other devices, such as FitBit.
To the best of the researchers’ knowledge, this study is the first to use a wearable device to monitor heart rate data prior to, through and after pregnancy.
Knowing how much someone’s heart rate varies over time can provide insight into her health.
“Say you’re sitting there with a heart rate of 60 beats a minute,” Rowan said. “Your heart is not beating exactly once every second. It may be 1.5 seconds, then 0.7 seconds, then 0.8 seconds.”
Generally speaking, the more someone’s heart rate varies, the better shape she’s in.
The research team provided WHOOP devices to women who were trying to conceive, including patients from the WVU OB/GYN clinic and the local community.
“By enrolling women who exercise, we made the variable pregnancy as opposed to enrolling pregnant women and then adding exercise,” Rowan said.
The researchers have analyzed the data associated with 12 of the participants who have since delivered their babies.
The researchers continue to scrutinize the data. But so far, the preliminary results suggest that overall, women in the study were in better shape after giving birth than before they became pregnant.
In 2019, one in 10 babies born in the United State was pre-term, reports the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That rate has risen every year since 2015. Being born early can have severe consequences. Pre-term infants are more likely to experience feeding difficulties, developmental delays and problems with hearing, vision and breathing.